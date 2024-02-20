Global Sperm Bank Market Stakeholders, Region segment review and growth registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027

Global Sperm Bank Market 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and increase in acceptance among people drive the growth of the global sperm bank market. However, high cost and low success rate of treatment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report, the global sperm bank industry was estimated at $4.74 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $4.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

In detail along with the table of contents, please click on the link below:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10737

The global sperm bank market is driven by increase in incidence of male and female infertility and rise in demand for various infertility and artificial insemination techniques such as in vitro Fertilization (IVF) and donor insemination. Moreover, government initiative to support sperm bank, surge in acceptance of sperm bank across the globe, and technological advancement and development in the sperm bank industry are some factors that fuel the growth of the sperm bank market.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and rise in acceptance among people fuel the growth of the global sperm bank market. On the other hand, high cost and low success rate of treatment impede the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The number of sperm donations decreased due to lockdown imposed in many countries and surge in illnesses among people.

Many reproductive centers considerably limited their daily activities or shut their door down temporarily as the focus shifted to taking care of Covid-infected patients.

Different threats and concerns about insemination treatment, sperm donation, and cryopreservation such as contamination of semen samples and transmission of infectious diseases during the treatment negatively affected the industry.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sperm bank market based on donor type, service type, and region.

Based on donor type, the known donor segment held the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The sperm storage segment to rule the roost-

Based on service, the sperm storage segment contributed to the major share in 2019, garnering more than half of the global sperm bank market in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. This segment is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to rise in incidence of miscarriage in women, increase in infertility rate in both male and female, and surge in patient awareness toward effective & advanced fertility treatment, poor sperm fertility, low sperm count, and abnormally shaped sperms.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10737

Front runners in the industry-

· Cryos International

· European Sperm Bank

· Fairfax Cryobank

· New England Cryogenic Center

· Indian Spermtech

· Babyquest Cryobank

· California Cryobank

· Androcryos

· Nordic Cryobank Group

· Xytex Sperm Bank

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, had the major share in 2019-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America generated the major in 2019, holding nearly half of the global sperm bank market, and is expected to dominate by 2027. This region is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to enormous male populace suffering through infertility and low-cost procedures for fertility treatments in the region.

Key Findings Of The Study

By donor type, known donor segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

By service type, the sperm storage segment is expected to dominate the global sperm bank market throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2027.

Allied Market Research Coverage on the Healthcare Domain:

Sleep Apnea Implants Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sleep-apnea-implants-market-A11550

AI in Genomics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-genomics-market-A11556

Pediatric Neurology Device Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pediatric-neurology-device-market-A11670

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.