Fujifilm Debuts X100VI Mirrorless Digital Camera

X100VI’s iconic dial-based design and advanced technology includes new features for content creators of all types; special limited edition also announced in celebration of Fujifilm’s 90th anniversary

VALHALLA, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to officially announce the highly anticipated launch of FUJIFILM X100VI digital camera ("X100VI", pronounced X100 Six), the newest model in the popular X100 Series. X100VI offers outstanding image quality in a compact, lightweight body, and features Fujifilm’s legendary color reproduction technology, which is best experienced through its revered Film Simulation modes, a feature, users have come to expect from all Fujifilm digital cameras, along with In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) and enhanced video capabilities.

“The viral popularity of our X100 Series cameras has shown us time and time again that making images is as tactile as it is technical,” said Victor Ha, vice president, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division. “X100VI continues this tradition by bringing our most advanced imaging technology to an image-making experience that feels organic and familiar to creatives of all levels.”

Product Features

X-Trans™ CMOS 5 HR and X-Processor 5 deliver high image quality and high performance

X100VI is equipped with the back-illuminated X-Trans™ CMOS 5 HR sensor[1] with approximately 40.2 megapixels. The sensor has an impressive pixel structure that allows light to be efficiently captured compared to prior X100 Series cameras. Additionally, ISO 125, which on the previous X100V model was only an extended sensitivity option, is now available natively on the X100VI. With its fixed, 23mmF2.0 lens, X100VI delivers sharp, high-resolution images.

X100VI comes with 20 of Fujifilm’s popular Film Simulation modes, including the new REALA ACE mode, which applies a diverse range of distinctive tones to the user’s images. REALA ACE mode offers faithful color reproduction and high-contrast tonality, making it suitable for a wide variety of subjects and situations.

The camera incorporates an impressive autofocus (AF) prediction algorithm for reliable focusing, even when recording continuously-moving subjects. X100VI uses the subject detection AF X-Processor 5 to accurately track a range of subjects. Built using deep-learning AI technology, it can detect animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and drones[2].

Enhanced high performance to maximize X100VI’s range

X100VI is the first camera in the X100 Series to incorporate a 5-axis, in-body image stabilization function with up to 6.0 stops[3], while generally maintaining the X100 Series' characteristic compact size and lightweight, only having increased in weight by 1.52 ounces over the previous model.

The "Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder" allows the user to switch freely between the optical viewfinder (OVF) and the electronic viewfinder (EVF), pursuing the rangefinder style of photography that has been a hallmark of the X100 Series. The EVF is equipped with a high-resolution OLED panel with approximately 3.69 million dots, optimizing the immersive shooting experience.

The "Electronic Range Finder" (ERF) function allows a small EVF to be simultaneously displayed on the OVF. Using this feature, the photographer can view either the entire frame or the area of critical focus, increasing the capabilities of a standard optical viewfinder. The ERF function is highly convenient, especially for street photography.

X100VI is capable of 6.2K/30P movie recording, a first for the X100 Series. The camera is also equipped with a tracking AF function during movie recording to ensure high-quality content creation.

X100VI offers an accessory-free, native Camera to Cloud integration for Adobe’s Frame.io, which allows users to wirelessly connect any X100VI to an active internet connection, authenticate it to Frame.io, and automatically upload photos and videos just moments after they are created. This can drastically reduce the amount of time needed to reach the end of any post-production workflow. X100VI is the latest in Fujifilm‘s digital camera portfolio to integrate Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud technology, joining X-H2, X-H2S, and GFX100 II in offering the capability.

Sophisticated, functional product design

As with the prior model, aluminum is used for the top and bottom surfaces of the X100VI body. Aluminum, which features a high degree of malleability, is pressed and machined for crisp, clean edges, and the surface is finely blasted for a smooth texture. In addition, anodized aluminum is used on the camera surface to produce a high-quality finish.

X100VI’s ultra-thin tilt LCD monitor can be stored in a fully flat position, a design leveraged from the X100V. The stylish, integrated body design allows for a variety of shooting styles, from high to low angles. The shape of the grip has been fine-tuned to ensure a secure yet comfortable feel. The positions of the buttons on the back of X100VI have been designed to maximize ease of operation with the right hand, enabling extremely comfortable shooting while utilizing the viewfinder.

Wide variety of compatible accessories enhance X100VI’s capabilities

Weather resistance is available for X100VI when the optional AR-X100 adapter ring (MSRP $49.99 USD/$50.00 CAD, available in silver and black) and the PRF-49 protection filter (MSRP $55.99 USD/$70.00 CAD) are used in conjunction with X100VI’s lens. This allows the user to continue making images in challenging weather conditions.

Fujifilm’s optional LH-X100 lens hood (MSRP $139.99 USD/$100.00 CAD, available in black and silver) is also compatible with X100VI. In addition to being lightweight and precisely crafted from machined metal, the hood is cleverly designed not to obstruct the field of view when looking through the viewfinder, thus achieving light-shielding performance.

Two separately offered FUJIFILM conversion lenses allow the user to change the focal length without changing the optical performance of X100VI, thereby enhancing the photographic field. WCL-X100 II (MSRP $349.95 USD/$450.00 CAD, available in silver and black) is a dedicated wide conversion lens that multiplies the fixed focal length by approximately 0.8x, converting it to 28mm (35mm format equivalent), while the TCL-X100 II (MSRP $349.95 USD/$450.00 CAD, available in silver and black) is a dedicated teleconversion lens for narrowing the field of view by multiplying the fixed focal length by approximately 1.4x, converting it to 50mm (35mm format equivalent).

Adding the separately offered, LC-X100V genuine leather case (MSRP $79.99 USD/$100.00 CAD) ensures the X100VI can be carried in style. The battery and the user’s memory card can be inserted and removed from the camera without the need to remove the camera from this case.

Limited Edition X100VI Units Also Announced

To celebrate Fujifilm’s 90th anniversary year in 2024, a special Limited Edition of 1,934 X100VI cameras will be made available by Fujifilm, worldwide. The Limited Edition camera body is engraved with the corporate brand logo from Fujifilm’s founding in 1934, and each unit bears a unique serial number. These numbered X100VI units are packaged in a special, soft-release box that includes a special strap and Fujifilm history cards. The Limited Edition X100VI units will be available in extremely limited quantities and vary depending geographical location. Please contact your local Fujifilm sales and marketing company to explore the opportunity to purchase the item in your area.

Pricing and Availability:

X100VI is expected to be available from Fujifilm dealers early March 2024 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $1,599.95 USD and $2,159.99 CAD.

X100VI Limited Edition is expected to be available directly from Fujifilm commencing in late March 2024 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $1,999.95 USD and $2,699.99 CAD.

For more information about X100VI, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/x100vi.

About Fujifilm:

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Communication Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm’s technologies.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

FUJIFILM is a trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

[1] X-Trans™ is a trademark or registered trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation.

[2] Subject detection setting should be on "Bird" to detect insects, and on “Aircraft" to detect drones.

[3] CIPA compliant, Pitch/yaw direction, when EVF/LCD is used.

