BOIL WATER NOTICE: Noro, Western Province

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that a boil water advisory is currently effective for Noro.

This is due to a mechanical fault at our chlorine dosing pump station in Noro. Our team is on site and is currently working to fix the fault.

Please boil all water for drinking, food preparation, cooking and consumption.

This precautionary boil water notice is effective until further notice.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater