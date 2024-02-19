PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: Vavaya Ridge

10 PM, Thursday 22 February 2024 to 5 AM, Friday 23 February 2024.

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements at Vavaya Ridge, there will be a planned water shut down from 10 PM, Thursday 22 February 2024 to 5 AM, Friday 23 February 2024.

The shutdown is to allow Solomon Water to carry out a step test in the area.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water during this time:

Stonefield, Lower Kaibia, Vavaya Ridge, National Parliament, Meteorology office, Lower Vavaya Ridge, Mbokonavera 1, Victory Building, Chester Rest House, City Motel, Rock Haven, Agnes Lodge, Rekona Lodge, Honiara City Council

Affected customers are advised to store water in buckets and containers for use during this shut down period.

We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater