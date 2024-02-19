OUR PARTY WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER

The OUR Party led coalition of Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) has delivered a number of transformative and tangible developments in the last four years.

This is a remarkable feat given the fact that two events have rocked the country, one was a world pandemic- the COVID 19- and the other the orchestrated November riot of 2021.

In terms of the political climate then, it is widely acknowledged by political scientists that COVID 19 was the underlying factor for the fall of a number of governments around the world. It was a time where governments’ policies on health were tried and tested.

Fortunately for the OUR Party led coalition of DCGA, members of the coalition have showed true maturity, they stood unmoved and with strong resolve they have steered the country forward.

Key wins during the COVID 19 including the establishment of health infrastructures to specifically control and eradicate the COVID 19 pandemic. Government and our bilateral partners have expended resources to ensure the safety of our people. Further to that, the government also engaged in a big repatriation exercise to take back our loved ones from overseas. Much to the delight of parents and guardians then.

These achievements would not have come about if the OUR Party led government choose to join the petty politics of the handful few.

As a country, COVID 19 had dealt us a massive blow and as if that was not enough we confronted the November riot of 2021. It was an orchestrated event, and those who masterminded the carnage of Honiara have now camouflaged themselves under certain pre- election arrangement.

Again OUR Party led coalition showed maturity and disciplined leadership by sticking together and came out unscathed from the November riot.

After COVID 19 and the November riot, the OUR Party led coalition of DCGA embarked on a road to recovery- it was a tough, rigid and difficult exercise to put the country back to its feet. DCGA marched on regardless because of the strong faith in God who is recognized as the real ruler of the country.

Some of the achievements by DCGA including establishing political stability- the only second government in the political history of the country to serve its full four years term plus eight months.

Another milestone achievement is the OUR party led coalition of DCGA successfully delivering the Pacific Games 2023 which was billed as the biggest and the best.

Other tangible developments include the national sports city and facilities, Kukum to Henderson highway road infrastructure, Henderson to Berande highway road infrastructure, the Munda International Airport and provincial airports at Taro, Seghe and re- tar sealing of Honiara international airport.

Furthermore, the projects delivered during OUR Party led coalition government include the broadband towers, the undersea submarine cable and international seaport.

Other key flagship policies achieved including the revival of the Development Bank of Solomon Islands (DBSI), the revival of gold- ridge mining, upgrade of the provisional hospital, the revival of Commodity Export and Marketing Authority (CEMA), and on- going education programs.

Key policy achievements including rolling out the foreign policy engagement: “Friends to all and enemy to none” and normalized diplomatic relations with Peoples’ Republic of China (PRC), and facilitated new initiatives with partners such as USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia and others.

The DCGA has concluded trade arrangements with PRC, UK and PACER Plus including labor mobility. Other achievements including setting up of the National Security Strategy and Border Security Strategy.

Key bills, legislations and reform that the OUR party led coalition of DCGA has achieved include the CDF Act 2023, Constitution (Amendment) (Constituent Assembly) Act 2023, Electoral Amendment Act 2023, Electricity (Amendment) Act 2023, Legislation Repeal and Validation Act 2023 and CBSI Amendment Act 2023.

Much recently cabinet has approved the temporary special measures for women representation at the provincial level and to be rolled in the 2028 National General Election.

The OUR Party led coalition of DCGA has made many headways and achievements, and to be able to facilitate these developments within the short period of time after 2021 is a remarkable feat.

These achievements have reverberated across the Pacific region, it comes as no surprise when the parliamentary wing leader of OUR party- caretaker Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare- was honoured with the title of the Pacific Man of the Year by the prestigious Islands Business Magazine.

OUR party has delivered and will continue to deliver!

