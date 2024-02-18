Conservation Lecture: ‘Biology, Natural History, and Conservation of Black Bears in the Western United States’

The Sequoia Park Zoo’s 13th annual Conservation Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7:00 PM, hosted by the Conservation Advisory Committee and sponsored by the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation. Becca Carniello and Jon Ewanyk will discuss black bear behavior and coexistence strategies in their talk entitled, “Biology, Natural History, and Conservation of Black Bears in the Western United States.” Lectures are hosted in-person at the Zoo and online through Zoom and Facebook live. Badger the Karelian Bear Dog is a working dog who will be in attendance with our speakers.

Black bears are the smallest and most common of the three bear species in North America. Through various land-use changes, black bears were eliminated across much of their range throughout the western United States by the early 1900s. Within the last 80-100 years, black bear populations have slowly been expanding back into their historical habitats while human populations and developments have also continued expanding. Because of this, black bears are increasingly common in the urban wildland interface making it imperative for communities to understand their behavior so they can prevent human-bear conflicts and better coexist with our native wildlife species.

Becca Carniello graduated with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in wildlife biology from Humboldt State University (now Cal Poly Humboldt). She previously worked across northern California with a variety of species including black bears, bobcats, and elk. Becca is now the urban wildlife biologist for the Nevada Department of Wildlife in Reno, Nevada where she mostly responds to human-bear conflict.

Jon Ewanyk graduated from Humboldt State University (now Cal Poly Humboldt) in 2020 with his master’s degree in wildlife biology. Currently, Jon is a big game biologist for Nevada Department of Wildlife who primarily manages bighorn sheep, pronghorn, mule deer, and bears. Prior to his roll with Nevada Department of Wildlife, Jon worked with bobcats, mountain lions, pronghorn, island fox, swift fox, black-footed ferrets, and bison.

The 2023-2024 Conservation Lecture Series will be held in-person and remotely through Zoom and Facebook live. The in-person lecture is located at the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Flamingo Room at 3414 W Street in Eureka, CA. In-person attendees can enter the Zoo through Gate C, located to the left of the main gate at the W Street crosswalk. Virtual attendees can watch on the Zoo’s Facebook page or on Zoom (where a free, registered Zoom account is required). The Zoom link will be available on the Zoo’s website at redwoodzoo.org and through the Zoo’s social media channels.

The event begins with refreshments and a Zoo update slideshow at 6:45 PM. The lecture starts promptly at 7:00 PM. Attendees are encouraged to ask the speaker questions after the presentation.

What: FREE Hybrid Conservation Lecture: Biology, Natural History, and Conservation of Black Bears in the Western United States

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, Zoo information begins at 6:45 PM; Lecture at 7:00 PM

Where: Sequoia Park Zoo, 3414 W Street, Eureka, CA or online via Zoom.us

Cost: FREE

