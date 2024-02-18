College of the Redwoods Presents 2024 Faculty & Staff Exhibition February 21-March 16

Lupe Galván, Ancestors, oil on panel, 2023, 48”x48”

College of the Redwoods presents the 2024 Faculty and Staff Exhibition, beginning February 21 and ending March 16, 2024. This year, the exhibition will take place off campus, in the mezzanine gallery of the Redwood Art Association (RAA) in Eureka. The show will be open for March Arts Alive, Saturday, March 2, 6 – 9 pm.

In the fall of the 2023 – 2024 academic year, the CR Art Department moved to a new Creative Arts Complex on the Eureka main campus, which includes the brand-new Floyd Bettiga Gallery. The Floyd Bettiga Gallery is presently open to the public and hosting Nancy Tobin’s Cry-Baby, a comedic installation exploring the connections between space and past and future selves. To accommodate the timeline of initial construction and current programming in the new gallery, the Faculty and Staff Exhibition was moved off-site for 2024. CR is thrilled to partner with the RAA and bring the work of the faculty and staff to the Eureka art community and to Arts Alive.

CR artists Erin Austin, Benjamin Funke, Lupe Galvan, Ruth Jensen, L L Kessner, Tova Lund, Natalia Margulis, Laura Meglemre, Shelbi Schroeder, Dean Smith, Shannon Sullivan, David Wilson, and Dave Zdrazil will all show work representing their current studio practices. The work in this year’s survey includes silver and copper jewelry, steel and epoxy sculptures, oil paintings, embroidered and photo-collaged installations, ceramics, photography, an etching, and a hand-made bag, among other diverse art objects and media.

Concurrent with the CR Faculty and Staff Exhibition, RAA will host A Reminder of Life, a figure drawing exhibition in the personal galleries off the mezzanine. This exhibition includes the work of CR art faculty member Dean Smith and several current and former CR art students including Graham Covell, Elizabeth Doran, Mia Hilfiker, Katie Kirk, Nikola Kordic, Kaitlin Mottershead, Michael Mullins, and Simon Rios.

The Redwood Art Association is located at 603 F Street in Eureka and is open Wednesday through Saturday 12 – 5 pm. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit www.redwoods.edu/artgallery or call the Division of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences office at (707) 476-4559.

Shelbi Schroeder, Gathering Resources (front-body), acrylic on canvas with thread, 2024, 75″ x 40″