Donate Your Used Outdoor Gear to Friends of the Dunes!

This is a press release from Friends of the Dunes:

Friends of the Dunes is gearing up for the Get Outside Gear Sale and wants your old stuff! Make room for more adventure by donating your gently used outdoor gear for this annual fundraiser taking place on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Donations are now being accepted Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane in Manila, and at Adventure’s Edge stores in Eureka and Arcata during their regular open hours. The Get Outside Gear Sale supports Friends of the Dunes education and stewardship programs, provides the community with excellent deals on outdoor gear, and encourages buying used which is great for the environment!

What is outdoor gear? Camping and backpacking equipment, fishing gear, kayaks and canoes, gardening tools, surfboards, bikes, field guides, binoculars, hiking boots, pet gear, and so much more! Clear out that storage of gear you no longer use, and score some new-to-you used gear at the Gear Sale on April 6! Please note we do not accept moldy items, skis, snowboards, golf clubs, spray skirts, weapons, gas canisters, car racks, or used helmets.

Please call (707) 444-1397 or visit friendsofthedunes.org/gearsale for more information. Thanks to our business partner Adventure’s Edge for their help in collecting donations for this community-building event.