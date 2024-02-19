Submit Release
Humboldt County Transition-Age Youth Collaboration Hosting Digital Story Screening and Youth Panel Friday

Humboldt County Department of Health & (and) Human Services DHHSCommunity members and service providers are invited to attend the Humboldt County Transition-Age Youth Collaboration (HCTAYC) 2024 Digital Story Screening World Premiere and Youth Panel, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. The free event will be held at the D Street Neighborhood Center, located at 1301 D St. in Arcata, from 3 – 5 p.m.

In the summer of 2023, eight Humboldt County transition-age youth who have experience in foster care, juvenile justice, mental health and homelessness services traveled to a week-long retreat in the Bay Area. In collaboration with Story Center of Berkeley and HCTAYC staff, youth were given the space to process their lived experiences in various systems and transform these stories into poignant short documentary films. Creation of these three-to-five-minute stories, and storytelling, have been a core part of HCTAYC’s advocacy since the program’s inception in 2008. Youth storytellers will be present after the screening for a panel discussion of their process and experiences crafting these films.

Subject matter of the stories is varied and may be triggering to some. Topics of stories include surviving mental health facilities, navigating the medical system, sexualized violence, queer youth experience and self-harm, among others. Come learn about the lives, advocacy and resilience of these extraordinary young people. Light refreshments and beverages will be available.

To protect the health and safety of our immunocompromised community members, masking is encouraged at this event.

This event space is zero waste and complies with the City of Arcata’s adoption of a Zero Waste Action Plan.

Transportation is available for transition-age youth who RSVP to Rosemary Shultz at [email protected] or by phone 707-298-5190.

