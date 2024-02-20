Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,175 in the last 365 days.

Humboldt Grange #501 Hosting Quarter Craze Event to Benefit Redwood Empire Little League Thursday

This is a press release from Humboldt Grange #501:

The Humboldt Grange #501 would like to invite the community to a Quarter Craze “ A benefit for Redwood Empire Little League.” The Quarter Craze will happen on Thursday February 22, 2024. You must register at Quarter Craze Charity Events Humboldt on Facebook. Doors open and dinner starts at 5:45 pm. Dinner will be $10.00 and includes tacos, chips and salsa, dessert and a non alcoholic drink. Adult beverages will be available for an additional fee. The bidding for the Quarter Craze will start at 6:30 pm. You can purchase bidding paddles for $5.00 each or 3 for $10.00. All proceeds will go to Redwood Empire Little League. Bring lots of quarters!! There will be lots of great auction items from local businesses such as; Holly Yashi, Lost Whale Inn, Annie’s Shoes, Queen Bee Naturals, Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate, The Greene Lily, Benbow Inn, Lady Gray Sews, Lost Coast Brewery, Luis’s Mexican Restaurant and so many more. We hope to see you there.

Don’t forget to register.

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=ttlwwclab&oeidk=a07ek8h6tl92cf0eed0&condition=SO_OVERRIDE&fbclid=IwAR1DcXjuFYLMacR4SP68OC6Dj4s0Glpv-UTfBkClyaCz5MN-kEvwSru69zY

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Humboldt Grange #501 Hosting Quarter Craze Event to Benefit Redwood Empire Little League Thursday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more