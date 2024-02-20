PHILIPPINES, February 20 - Press Release

February 20, 2024 IMEE: WAS AKAP INSERTED AT THE EXPENSE OF PENSIONERS, OFWS? Senator Imee Marcos revealed that this year's national budget defunded billions of pesos in pensions for retired military and uniformed personnel, as well as retirement and separation benefits for government workers while giving way to the controversial Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP). A comparison between the National Expenditure Program (NEP) submitted to Congress and the General Appropriations Act for 2024 shows that the Pension and Gratuity Fund suffered a Php110.25-billion cut, from Php253,205,826,000 to Php142,956,826,000. The senator also lamented the Php5.4-billion cut in the Php15.31-billion budget proposed in the NEP for the Department of Migrant Workers and the complete deletion of programmed funding for foreign-assisted flagship projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways. Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development, reiterated that the Php26.7-billion AKAP, which also has more than Php33 billion in unprogrammed funds, was a Lower House insertion in the 2024 budget's final version, to which the e-signatures of senators were attached after the fact. "The President did not mention AKAP in the NEP, nor was it in the bicameral version of the GAA, yet it appeared in the final, printed version," Marcos explained. "Labu-labong 60 billion ang inilaan. Di natin alam kung para sa bigas, o sa trabaho, o sa outright ayuda," she said, citing the DSWD's admission that it still had to draw up the program's guidelines for implementation. (A fuzzy 60 billion was allotted. We don't know if it's for rice, jobs, or outright cash assistance.) The senator is consulting with the DBM and DSWD ahead of a possible Senate investigation of AKAP, apart from the ongoing probe by the Senate electoral reforms committee to verify the authenticity of a so-called People's Initiative to revise the Constitution. "Hindi ko kinokontra ang AKAP kundi ang tiwaling paggamit nito para sa pulitika. Alam naman natin ang national budget ngayong taon ay election budget," Marcos said, referring to the national and local elections in 2025. (I am not against AKAP, but its misuse for political ends. We all know this year's national budget is an election budget.) IMEE: NAISINGIT BA ANG AKAP GAMIT ANG MGA PENSIONERS AT OFWS ? Ibinunyag ni Senador Imee Marcos na ang pambansang budget ngayong taon ay nagtapyas ng bilyun-bilyong pisong pensiyon para sa mga retiradong militar at unipormadong tauhan, pati na rin ang mga retirement at separation benefits ng mga manggagawa ng gobyerno, habang nagbigay-daan ito sa kontrobersyal na Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP). Ang pagkakaiba sa pagitan ng National Expenditure Program na isinumite sa Kongreso at ng General Appropriations Act para sa 2024 ay nagpapakita na ang Pension and Gratuity Fund ay nakaltasan ng Php110.25-bilyong pondo, mula Php253,205,826,000 hanggang Php142,956,826,000. Ikinalungkot din ng senador ang Php5.4-bilyong kaltas sa badyet ng Department of Migrant Workers mula sa panukalang Php15.31 bilyon ng NEP at ang buong pagtanggal ng nakaprogramang pondo para sa mga foreign-assisted flagship projects ng Department of Public Works and Highways. Muling iginiit ni Marcos, na namumuno sa Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development, na ang Php26.7-bilyong AKAP, na mayroon ding mahigit Php33 bilyon na hindi naka-programang pondo, ay insertion o isiningit ng Lower House sa huling bersyon ng 2024 budget, pagkatapos ay dinagdag ang mga e-signature ng mga senador. "Hindi pinasimulan ng Pangulo ang AKAP, at wala rin sa bersyon ng dalawang kapulungan ng Kongreso, pero lumabas ito sa pinal at pinaimprentang bersyon," paliwanag ni Marcos. "Labu-labong 60 billion ang inilaan. Di natin alam kung para sa bigas, o sa trabaho, o sa outright ayuda," ani Marcos na tumutukoy sa pag-amin ng DSWD na gagawa pa lang sila ng guidelines para sa implementasyon nito. Kumokonsulta ang senador sa DBM at DSWD bago ang posibleng imbestigasyon ng Senado sa AKAP, bukod sa isinasagawang imbestigasyon ng Senate electoral reforms committee sa pagkatotoo ng tinatawag na People's Initiative para rebisahin ang Konstitusyon. "Hindi ko kinokontra ang AKAP kundi ang tiwaling paggamit nito para sa pulitika. Alam naman natin ang national budget ngayong taon ay election budget," ayon kay Marcos na tumutukoy sa national at local elections sa 2025. (Hindi ako tutol sa AKAP, pero ang maling paggamit nito para sa layuning pampulitika. Alam naman nating lahat na ang budget ngayong taon ay budget sa halalan.)