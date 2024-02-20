PRESS RELEASE – Meeting between SUNGO CEO and British High Commissioner Strengthens Collaboration for Community Development

20 February 2024, SUNGO Office, Vaitele – Today, the Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa Umbrella for Non-Governmental Organizations, Fuimaono Vaitolo Ofoia, met with the British High Commissioner, His Excellency Gareth Hoar, at the organization’s office.

The meeting aimed to explore avenues for collaboration and support from the British High Commission to further enhance the organization’s impactful work within communities across the region.

During the meeting, both parties engaged in fruitful discussions regarding potential areas of cooperation and assistance.

His Excellency Gareth Hoar expressed his admiration for SUNGO’s dedication to community development through training and capacity building programs. His Excellency particularly commended the organization’s visible presence and active engagement with both governmental initiatives and community activities.

Fuimaono expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with His Excellency Gareth Hoar and welcomed the prospect of future collaboration with the British High Commission. He emphasized SUNGO’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and empowering communities to

thrive.

Both parties look forward to continuing their dialogue and working closely together to achieve shared goals for the betterment of communities in Samoa.

