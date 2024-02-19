Dan Thomas ‘had a heart of gold, and a twinkle in his eye’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Dan Thomas

Dan Thomas, 83 years old, passed away on January 14, 2024. To know Dan was to love him. He was kind, caring, generous, full of knowledge, had a heart of gold, and a twinkle in his eye.

Dan was a jack of all trades. He joined the military at 16, teaching soldiers to be excellent marksmen. In Novato, he served as a police officer. Later, he owned his own excavating business, building bridges and rock walls in Humboldt County, where he spent most of his years. Dan was a pioneer in the back-to-land movement raising his family among the beautiful redwoods and rolling hills of Elk Ridge.

In 2006 Dan & Susie moved to Hawaii where they fell in love with the people and the beauty of the land. They upgraded their house with Dan’s nephew Chuck, who Dan loved like a son.

Dan will be deeply missed by so many; most of all by his partner of 24 years, Susie Cousins, his children: Michelle, Dani (Tom), Karen, Aspen, Lela, and Meaghan (Sam), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brothers: Wayne and Frank, and some of his dearest friends: T-bone & Anita, Will Bell, Nancy Sweet and Steve Daisy.

He is preceded in death by Troy (son), Holly (beloved granddaughter), his parents, his brother Ed, and close friend Ron Sweet. A Celebration of life will be held Summer of 2024 in Humboldt County.