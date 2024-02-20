Governor Newsom Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Storm Recovery Efforts in San Diego

Published: Feb 19, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support individuals and families impacted by the late January storms in San Diego.

The declaration unlocks federal funding to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas of San Diego County affected by the storm.

“President Biden continues to stand with California whenever disaster strikes. This declaration brings in more resources to help the people of San Diego rebuild and recover from the late January storms.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

The President’s action makes federal aid available to affected individuals in San Diego County. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

The approval will support San Diego residents impacted by widespread flooding and devastation that resulted from storms between January 21 and January 23, which tragically killed three and significantly damaged more than 800 homes in primarily underserved communities where flood insurance coverage is exceptionally low.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at: www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.