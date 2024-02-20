Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,166 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Storm Recovery Efforts in San Diego

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support individuals and families impacted by the late January storms in San Diego.

The declaration unlocks federal funding to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas of San Diego County affected by the storm.

“President Biden continues to stand with California whenever disaster strikes. This declaration brings in more resources to help the people of San Diego rebuild and recover from the late January storms.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

The President’s action makes federal aid available to affected individuals in San Diego County. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

The approval will support San Diego residents impacted by widespread flooding and devastation that resulted from storms between January 21 and January 23, which tragically killed three and significantly damaged more than 800 homes in primarily underserved communities where flood insurance coverage is exceptionally low.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at: www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

You just read:

Governor Newsom Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Storm Recovery Efforts in San Diego

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more