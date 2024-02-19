The Royal Commission of Inquiry wants you to share your COVID-19 experience with them

The COVID-19 pandemic and associated border closures affected each and every one of us, both here in New Zealand and living overseas.

The Royal Commission wants to hear about your experiences or observations of the COVID-19 response, whatever they might be. By hearing from you, from whānau, organisations and the wider community, the Commission can help to ensure we’re as prepared as possible for the next pandemic response.

Have your say here: https://www.covid19lessons.royalcommission.nz/

Posted:20 Feb 2024, 08:49