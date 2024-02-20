Millennials and Gen Z are Piling $40K a Month into a Travel Savings Account
Venti launched their travel savings account in November, and young travelers have already deposited more than $170,000
With Boarding Pass, we created a program that rewards travelers who exercise good financial habits when they save money for travel… not when they excessively spend on credit”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venti launched their travel savings account in November, and young travelers have already deposited more than $170,000
Venti Financial, Inc. (Venti), a digital bank for travel, released the world's first high-yield travel savings account, Boarding Pass. Customers earn up to 9% APY in the form of travel points, which can be used to book flights, hotels, cruises, and more at staggering discounts. "Interest" compounds monthly, so the longer you save, the faster your budget grows. Venti points can only be used on their platform, but they never expire, are fully transferable, and can be applied to any of the 130 airlines and 1 million properties available for booking. For 2024, any flight with an MSRP of $70 or less can be purchased for under $1 using accumulated points. The same goes for any hotel quote under $120. With no annual fee for their introductory tier, Boarding Pass is a great deal even for infrequent travelers.
Since its launch in November of 2023, Boarding Pass has already seen impressive results by grossing over $170,000 in deposits in just four months. "We knew launching such a niche product came with a lot of risks, but we're thrilled with the traction we've seen thus far despite very little marketing. It's obvious to us that younger travelers want to use technology to be more intentional with their money and are willing to try new things," said Venti CEO Markus Proctor. With Boarding Pass, customers can build a budget for their annual trips while extending benefits to friends, family, coworkers, and clients. To encourage travelers to make routine deposits into their savings accounts, Venti has gamified their platform to include free prizes such as flights, hotel room nights, and vacation packages when qualified customers complete certain challenges.
What sets Venti apart from other travel platforms is its flexibility, simplicity, and focus on customers' financial health. Numerous surveys conducted by Business Insider and other publishers show that Gen Z and Millennials are delaying traditionally important life events such as purchasing a home, buying a vehicle, and marriage. Instead, they are choosing to prioritize life experiences, mainly through travel. Venti plans to fully align with this trend by providing the next generation with modern financial products explicitly designed to empower their travel ambitions. "Boarding Pass is merely a mustard seed compared to our vision for travelers around the world. Soon, we'll be launching a travel checking account (Tailwind), a secured travel line of credit (Jet Bridge), and a branded debit card with most of the same benefits and protections of a travel credit card," said Markus. With an AI-powered mobile app scheduled to launch this year, Boarding Pass is set to become a game-changer in the travel industry. Regardless of how technology evolves the travel experience for consumers, Venti plans to be the primary way they pay for it.
To learn more about Boarding Pass and start saving for your next adventure, visit Venti's website at https://venti.co. New customers receive 20 points when they complete their first deposit.
