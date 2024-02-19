Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,170 in the last 365 days.

SB1030 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2024-02-19

WISCONSIN, February 19 - An Act to repeal 765.02 (2); to renumber 765.02 (1); to amend 48.14 (6), 765.11 (1), 765.30 (2) (a), 767.313 (1) (c), 948.09 and 948.093; and to create 767.185 of the statutes; Relating to: the age for marriage and eliminating spousal exceptions for certain sex crimes against children.

Status: S - Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1030

You just read:

SB1030 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2024-02-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more