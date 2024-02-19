Submit Release
SB1033 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-02-19

WISCONSIN, February 19 - An Act to create 100.535 of the statutes; Relating to: suspending remote access to motor vehicles upon request from survivors of domestic abuse, human trafficking, and related acts.

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

