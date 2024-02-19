Introducing a New Summer Camp Experience for Children in Care: CAMP NAWAPON at Mattawa River Resort

MATTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce the opening of Camp Nawapon, a brand-new summer camp specifically designed to cater to children in foster care. Located on a picturesque 150-acre property along the waterfront of the Mattawa River, this camp promises to provide a safe, engaging, and unforgettable experience for children 7 to 14 years of age. Nawapon, an Algonquin word that translates to “gathering strength for the journey”. Focusing on our campers and providing the strength for their journey is the purpose of the camp. Canadian Indigenous history and practices are weaved in throughout the camp.

We understand the unique needs and challenges faced by children in care with 20 years of experience of fostering children and working with Children’s aid societies in Ontario. As we have developed the camp we have worked extensively with the societies and partners to ensure it meets the needs of all children in care (including special needs).

Foster parents are able to leverage financial assistance through their case worker, through Jordan’s Principal for indigenous children or directly through their social worker. Our camp aims to create a nurturing and supportive environment where campers can build confidence, make lasting friendships, create lifelong memories and help them develop essential life skills.

Key features of CAMP NAWAPON:

Stunning Location: Situated amidst the breathtaking beauty of Mattawa, Ontario, our camp offers a serene and picturesque setting that allows campers to connect with nature and explore the great outdoors.

Diverse Activities: From water sports and hiking to arts and crafts and team building exercises, our diverse range of activities ensures that every child finds something they love at our camp.

Experienced and Caring Staff: Our dedicated team of trained professionals, including counselors, activity instructors, and support staff, are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all campers. They are equipped with the knowledge and expertise to support children in care, ensuring their needs are met throughout their stay.

Personalized Care: We understand that each child is unique, and our camp offers individualized attention to ensure the comfort and well-being of every camper. Our staff members work closely with each child, providing emotional support and guidance when needed.

Focus on Education and Development: our camp incorporates educational components to help campers enhance their academic skills and foster personal growth.

"We are thrilled to introduce CAMP NAWAPON for children in care, dedicated to providing a safe and enriching experience for all campers, allowing them to create lifelong memories and develop important life skills. We believe that every child deserves a memorable summer camp experience, and we are committed to making that a reality.

Miigwetch”

Executive Director,

Nicole Grigorov.

Registration for CAMP NAWAPON is now open, and interested families can visit www.campnawapon.com or contact Camp Director Dave at 705-744-5020 for more information.

