Forward look: 19 February – 3 March 2024

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Foreign Affairs Council, 19 February 2024

The Foreign Affairs Council will discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and in the Sahel.

General Affairs Council, 20 February 2024

Ministers will focus on preparations for the March European Council and the Article 7 procedure concerning Poland.

Foreign Affairs Council (Trade), 25-29 February 2024

The Foreign Affairs Council, in its Trade configuration, will be held on the margins of the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Trade ministers will seek the approval of conclusions at both the start and the end of the conference. They will also aim to adopt a decision on the position to be taken on behalf of the EU at the MC13.

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 26 February 2024

Based on information from the Belgian presidency and the European Commission, agriculture ministers will exchange views on ways of ensuring prompt and structural responses to the current crisis that the agricultural sector is facing.