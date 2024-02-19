Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström to visit Bengaluru

SWEDEN, February 19 - On 20 February, Mr Billström will visit Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore), India. The agenda includes meetings with representatives of Karnataka State, discussions with Swedish and Indian companies on digitalisation and new technologies, addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry and a visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation.

“India is an important partner for Sweden, not least through the nearly 280 Swedish companies active in the Indian market. India is experiencing impressive growth and rapid technological development that is highly relevant for Swedish companies. Bengaluru serves as a hub for the emerging India, and I look forward to strengthening contacts on the ground,” says Mr Billström. 

After the visit in Bengaluru, Mr Billström will continue to New Delhi where, together with Nordic-Baltic colleagues, he will attend the Raisina Dialogue, a conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics. 

