Diane's Pet Supplies & Adoption Center Joins Animal House Project to Expand Animal Welfare Initiatives

POTTSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1989, Diane's Pet Supplies and Adoption Center has been a beloved staple in the North Coventry community, serving as a haven for pet lovers and a lifeline for animals in need. Founded by Diane Dietch, a passionate advocate for animal welfare, the center has been instrumental in placing thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies, and other small critters into loving homes across Eastern Pennsylvania.

Diane's Pet Supplies & Adoption Center emerged long before the age of e-commerce giants like Chewy and Amazon, as well as retail chains such as PetSmart and Petco. Diane's deep love for animals propelled her to establish the center, which not only provided essential pet supplies but also funded her rescue operations aimed at saving animals from owner surrenders, high-kill shelters, and rural dumps.

In 2007, Animal House Project was founded in Philadelphia to address the growing issue of local animals being surrendered due to families facing financial hardships in caring for their beloved companion pets. Recognizing the need, Animal House Project established the Chester County Pet Food Pantry in 2010, becoming the first pet food pantry in the state of Pennsylvania. The pantry provided donated pet food and services to families in financial crisis, enabling them to keep their pets at home and out of shelters.

Since its inception, Animal House Project has expanded its services to include rescue food pantry, spay/neuter programs, and a large breed dog rescue. As both organizations share a common vision for animal welfare and community support, the Board of Animal House Project is thrilled to announce the integration of Diane's Pet Supplies & Adoption Center into its mission.

This strategic collaboration will enable Animal House Project to further its impact in Eastern Pennsylvania, Texas and beyond, leveraging the expertise, resources, and community relationships cultivated by Diane's Pet Supplies & Adoption Center over the past three decades. "We are excited about the possibilities that this union brings," says MaryBeth Yannessa, Board President of Animal House Project. "By joining forces, we can expand our reach and effectiveness in serving animals and families in need. Together, we will continue to make a meaningful difference in our communities."

As part of the integration process, Diane's Pet Supplies & Adoption Center will operate under the umbrella of Animal House Project, aligning its operations and initiatives with the broader goals of the organization. Existing staff, programs, and services will remain in place, ensuring a seamless transition for clients, volunteers, and supporters.

For more information about Animal House Project and Diane's Pet Supplies & Adoption Center, please visit www.ddpets.com