Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,049 in the last 365 days.

Scholarships in Europe: youth in Azerbaijan invited to information session on 23 February

The Delegation of the European Union in Azerbaijan and the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) invite young Azerbaijanis to join an information session on scholarships in Europe.

The session will take place on 23 February, from 14:00-16:30, at the Landmark Hotel in Baku.

During the information session, participants will learn more about the following opportunities:

  • studying in Europe with a full scholarship through Erasmus+;
  • ‘Erasmus Mundus’ Joint Masters Degrees;
  • scholarships offered by the Swedish Institute;
  • DAAD scholarships;
  • VISEGRAD scholarships;
  • European Solidarity Corps (voluntary activities in Europe);
  • Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) network.

Registration is mandatory for participation. To register, please follow the link.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Scholarships in Europe: youth in Azerbaijan invited to information session on 23 February

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more