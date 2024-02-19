Scholarships in Europe: youth in Azerbaijan invited to information session on 23 February

The Delegation of the European Union in Azerbaijan and the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) invite young Azerbaijanis to join an information session on scholarships in Europe.

The session will take place on 23 February, from 14:00-16:30, at the Landmark Hotel in Baku.

During the information session, participants will learn more about the following opportunities:

studying in Europe with a full scholarship through Erasmus+;

‘Erasmus Mundus’ Joint Masters Degrees;

scholarships offered by the Swedish Institute;

DAAD scholarships;

VISEGRAD scholarships;

European Solidarity Corps (voluntary activities in Europe);

Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) network.

Registration is mandatory for participation. To register, please follow the link.

