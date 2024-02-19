CIDRZ’s USAID TBLON Project Contributes to Central and Copperbelt Provinces Cholera Response

The USAID Tuberculosis Local Organization (TBLON) project implemented by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) has contributed assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Infection Prevention Control (IPC) supplies to the Central and Copperbelt Provincial Health Offices to support the cholera response in the two provinces.

Speaking during the handover event, CIDRZ’s Dr Chikumbutso Chipeta, applauded the Ministry of Health in the province for the efforts made towards the fight against the cholera outbreak.

Dr Chipeta said, “the USAID TBLON project remains committed to supporting the Ministry of Health at all levels in the response towards the outbreak.”

Speaking when he received the contribution, Central Province Health Director, who was represented by the Head of Clinical Care Services, Dr Victor Kusweje, expressed gratitude for the contribution.

Dr Kusweje said, “The items contributed will go a long way in supplementing the efforts made by the Ministry of Health to address the cholera outbreak.”