NPI Announces Citizens for Disclosure, a Grassroots UAP Transparency Initiative

New Paradigm Institute Daniel Sheehan

The New Paradigm Institute’s Citizens for Disclosure is a people’s campaign that begins in local communities and ends in UAP disclosure.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the New Paradigm Institute (NPI) launched Citizens for Disclosure (CfD), a grassroots initiative to encourage the public to organize on the ground in their local communities and advocate for UAP transparency from the government.

“The time for excuses, opaqueness, and coverups is over. Congress can’t justify continued secrecy. Congress can’t say the time isn’t right. The public has waited decades for the truth. If not now, when? The public deserves an honest and transparent government. Now is the time to unite in a common cause and set aside any partisan differences. Now is the time for action,” said Daniel Sheehan, Chief Counsel of the New Paradigm Institute.

Citizens for Disclosure is designed to educate the public and mobilize concerned citizens to compel disclosure and transparency.

“We’re calling on friends, families, neighbors, and communities to join us, to come together for the common good, affect change, and make the government accountable to UAP truth and transparency. Now is the time to stand up; we have a right to know,” added Sheehan.

NPI’s website now features Citizens for Disclosure, where anyone around the world looking to take action, educate, and mobilize the public can sign up. NPI already has volunteers from around the country preparing to take action and is coordinating with people from Australia, Canada, France, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom as international interest in government UAP transparency continues to grow.

Watch the Citizens for Disclosure ad here.

To learn more about Citizens for Disclosure, go to https://newparadigminstitute.org/citizens-for-disclosure/.

About New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute, founded by acclaimed civil rights and Constitutional attorney Daniel Sheehan, is dedicated to advocating for the public release of information held by the government surrounding the issue of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or what has commonly been known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

The New Paradigm Institute is a project of the Romero Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interfaith law and policy center, formerly known as the Christic Institute. Romero and Christic are known for lawsuits such as the Karen Silkwood and Three Mile Island nuclear safety cases, the Greensboro case against the Klan and Nazis, the first Sanctuary defense case, the Iran-Contra case against the Enterprise, and the Chase Iron Eyes case at Standing Rock.

Citizens for Disclosure