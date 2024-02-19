Retired Superior Court Judge Quentin T. Sumner Honored with Professionalism Award

The Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism (CJCP) honored retired Superior Court Judge Quentin T. Sumner with the Judicial District Professionalism Award for his service in the 8th Judicial District. Chief Justice Paul Newby presented Sumner with the award during a luncheon and professionalism Continuing Legal Education (CLE) training session for members of the 8th District Bar. CJCP in conjunction with Lawyer's Mutual held the event at the Wilson County Courthouse on February 8 which also included professionalism presentations from local judges, attorneys, a North Carolina State Bar representative, and Chief Justice Newby.

"Judge Sumner is an outstanding example of professionalism that should be emulated by members of our legal community across North Carolina," said Newby. "He is well deserving of this recognition, and I am truly thankful for his humble heart and dedicated service to our state."

Judge Sumner served as a district court and superior court judge in Nash County. He joined the bench in 1990 and served until retirement in 2022. He holds a bachelor's degree from North Carolina Central University and a Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

MORE INFORMATION

CJCP and Lawyer’s Mutual hold free CLE programs in local district bars for the enhancement of professionalism. These programs grant bar members the opportunity to celebrate the practice of law and meet with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. The CLE hours often include two hours of ethics and professional responsibility training and one hour of mental health and anti-substance abuse education.