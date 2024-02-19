Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): DaTSCAN, ioflupane (123l), Date of authorisation: 27/07/2000, Revision: 24, Status: Authorised

The active substance in DaTSCAN, ioflupane (123I), is a radiopharmaceutical. It contains a substance called ioflupane, which is labelled with 123I (iodine-123), a radioactive form of the chemical element iodine. Ioflupane attaches specifically to structures on the surface of nerve cell endings in the striatum that are responsible for the transport of dopamine.

When DaTSCAN is injected, ioflupane (123I) is distributed through the body in the blood and accumulates in the striatum, where it attaches to the structures that transport dopamine. This can be seen using a special imaging technique called single-photon-emission computed tomography (SPECT), which detects the radioactive iodine-123.

In patients with Parkinson’s disease and related diseases, and in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies, there is typically a loss of nerve cells in the striatum containing dopamine. If this happens, the amount of DaTSCAN attaching to these nerve cells is greatly reduced, which can be seen on the scan. This enables diseases related to Parkinson’s disease to be distinguished from essential tremor, and for Lewy body dementia to be distinguished from Alzheimer’s disease.