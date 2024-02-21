Embark on a Journey of Heart: Orsorum Announces the Release of Wonder Shell
Discover 'Wonder Shell': A tale of empathy and adventure, set to captivate children with the magic of kindness and self-discovery this summer.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orsorum is thrilled to announce the release of Wonder Shell, a magical new children's book that invites young readers on a captivating journey of empathy, kindness, and self-discovery. Scheduled for publication on May 7, 2024, this enchanting tale arrives just in time for summer adventures. Wonder Shell is poised to become a cherished addition to the libraries of children aged seven to 12.
Set against the mystical backdrop of the southern Welsh coastline, Wonder Shell follows the journey of a young boy named Corazinda as he encounters a mysterious sage and discovers a magical shell that opens his heart to the wonders of nature and the depth of human kindness. This beautifully crafted story, inspired by the rich legends and natural beauty of Wales, will transport readers to the quaint village of Aberdoethus, where magic and reality intertwine in the most unexpected ways.
Title: Wonder Shell
ISBN: 978-0-9710230-4-8
Author: John Harbour
Illustrator: Lyubov Malygina
Publisher: Orsorum
Publication Date: 07 May 2024
MSRP: $19.99 USD
Contact: press@orsorum.com
About the Book:
Wonder Shell is not just a story; it's an experience that gently teaches the importance of empathy and the strength found in kindness. Through Corazinda's adventures and the wisdom of the ancient sage, Ddraigddyn, readers will learn that the power to change the world lies within themselves. The book highlights the magical connection between nature and the human spirit, making it a perfect read for young explorers eager to understand the world around them.
From the Author, John Harbour:
"This story is magical and I am in awe of Lyubov's enchanting illustrations. Created during what I am sure is one of the toughest periods in her life, her watercolors contain light, joy, and love and truly capture the soul of the story. I am convinced that they will bring joy for generations to come."
Advanced Praise for Wonder Shell:
KIRKUS REVIEWS praises Wonder Shell as "an imaginative and whimsical story that promotes kindness and helps to explain the concept of empathy to young readers. A warm and fantastical tale about empathy and kindness."
The heartfelt endorsement by a beta reader family attests to the book's impact: "It is such a wonderful story of compassion! Luke has been sleeping with it on his bedside table for the last few nights, and I've seen him flipping through the pages and studying the pictures before going to sleep."
About the Author and Illustrator:
John Harbour is a New York City-based author known for his evocative storytelling in Nighthawks, Diary of a Hippie: A Real-Life Journal of What to Expect During a Total Hip Replacement, and Darya The Droplet. His ability to capture the essence of human experience and the empathy shines brightly in Wonder Shell. For more information, visit www.johnharbour.com.
Lyubov Malygina, an award-winning Ukrainian artist-illustrator, brings the story to life with her stunning watercolor illustrations. Her work on classics like The Wind in The Willows and The Secret Garden has received widespread acclaim, including the Ukrainian Book of the Year award in 2018. Currently residing in Warsaw due to the Ukrainian conflict, Malygina's art continues to inspire and enchant. Explore her portfolio at www.artmalygina.com.
Availability:
Wonder Shell is published by Orsorum and distributed by Ingram. It is available for pre-order now and will be available online at www.wondershellbook.com upon release. Special discounts are offered to independent bookstores and libraries directly from the publisher.
Join us in celebrating the launch of Wonder Shell and embark on a journey that promises to enlighten, entertain, and inspire the next generation of readers and open hearts and minds to the magic residing within us all.
End of Release
Russell Wood
Orsorum
press@orsorum.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other