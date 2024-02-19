Closed System Transfer Devices Market Unveiled: Strategies for Industry Progress | CAGR 15.4%

Closed System Transfer Devices Market AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released 'Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market: Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032.' This comprehensive report conducts an in-depth analysis of market risks, identifies emerging opportunities, and provides valuable support for strategic and tactical decision-making for the period from 2023 to 2032. The market study is thoughtfully segmented by key regions that are crucial in driving market growth. The report offers insights into market research and development, explores growth drivers, and examines the evolving investment landscape within the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market. Furthermore, the study profiles key industry players, including B. Braun Holding, Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Caragen, Corvida Medical, Equashield, FIMI Opportunity Funds (Simplivia Healthcare), ICU Medical, JCB (JMS), and Yukon Medical.

Closed System Transfer Devices Market Statistics: The worldwide Closed System Transfer Devices market size is anticipated to achieve a value of $3,271.74 million by the year 2030, demonstrating a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Closed System Transfer Devices Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Incidence of Cancer and Chronic Diseases: The prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases has been on the rise globally. CSTDs are frequently used in the handling of chemotherapy drugs, and the increasing incidence of cancer contributes to the growth of the market.

Stringent Regulatory Standards: Regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have established guidelines and standards for the safe handling of hazardous drugs. Compliance with these regulations drives the adoption of closed system transfer devices.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in technology have led to the development of more sophisticated and efficient closed system transfer devices. The introduction of innovative features and improved designs attracts healthcare facilities to upgrade their systems, driving market growth.

Global Pandemic Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of healthcare safety measures. The increased focus on infection prevention and control measures has likely influenced the adoption of closed system transfer devices.

Expansion of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries: The growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors contributes to the demand for closed system transfer devices, as these industries involve the handling of various hazardous drugs in drug development and manufacturing processes.

The segments and sub-section of Closed System Transfer Devices market is shown below:

By Type: Membrane to Membrane and Needleless

By Technology: Diaphragm Based, Compartmentalized, and Filtration

By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Oncology Centers, and Others

Some of the key players involved in the Market are: B. Braun, Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Caragen, Corvida Medical, Equashield, FIMI Opportunity Funds (Simplivia Healthcare), ICU Medical, JCB (JMS), Yukon Medical.

Important years considered in the Closed System Transfer Devices study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]

If opting for the Global version of Closed System Transfer Devices Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

