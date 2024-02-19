Submit Release
New music alert Riding High from Leaders Of The Free World

Riding High

Track Title: Riding High (From the Riding High LP) Genre: Hip Hop Electronic Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: TCJPQ2155414

LONDON, UK, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders of the Free World "creating new sounds for a better world in 2024".

Positive vibes embrace the 2024 album, with storming raucous beats and flows. The Riding High LP is shaping up to be a contender for breakthrough album of the year.

Riding High, the single was released on the 8th February 2024 and is the second single release, from Leaders Of The Free World's debut album.

You can stream the complete album now and thank you for supporting independent music.

THERE IS ONLY ONE RACE, THE HUMAN RACE

Contact Leaders of the Free World at leadersofthefreeworldmusic@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers.

https://open.spotify.com/track/0H59cGUknaTr25VEqfQBzk?si=94f68b4562e9401b

Leaders Of The Free World : Riding High : Official Music Video

