Cleantech Engineering Firm Illumine-i Raises $2 Million in Series A Funding from Anicut Capital
Tesla and Sunrun alumni Nithish Sairam and Sudarsan Krishnan mark a pivotal moment as Illumine-i aims to redefine sustainable infrastructure
In the next 12 months, our goal is to lead builders towards integrated workflows, which would directly translate into reduced risk, reduced cost and improved quality of assets for our customers”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illumine-i, a leading sustainable design and engineering firm, announced the successful conclusion of its Series A funding round led by Anicut Capital, securing USD 2 million. Besides scaling operations and aiding expansion into new markets, the funds will help Illumine-i build innovative solutions to accelerate the deployment of clean energy projects by focusing on automation and digitalization.
"We're thrilled to have the backing of Anicut Capital as we enter our next stage of growth. They resonate with our commitment of developing high-value community assets," said Nithish Sairam, Founder & CEO of Illumine-i. "In the next 12 months, our goal is to lead builders towards integrated workflows, which would directly translate into reduced risk, reduced cost, and improved quality of assets for our customers."
Founded in 2015 by former Tesla and Sunrun employees Nithish Sairam and Sudarsan Krishnan, Illumine-i started with a team of five designing low voltage power plants. Over the years, the company has honed its expertise across residential, commercial, community, industrial, and utility-scale solar PV installations. Additionally, Illumine-i has ventured into Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS). Presently, the company boasts a robust portfolio comprising 2 GW of installed capacity and over 120,000 projects executed across North America.
Specializing as an Owner’s Engineer, Illumine-i provides a suite of services including civil, structural, and electrical engineering, feasibility studies, pre-construction drawings, engineering reviews, permit approvals, and construction coordination. With an in-house team of professional engineers, the company leverages a holistic approach to addressing challenges in sustainable energy infrastructure.
Beyond the power sector, Illumine-i has a 30 million sq. ft. portfolio, extending digital modeling, MEP engineering, and project management expertise to the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector.
Adithya Bharadwaj, Vice President at Anicut Capital, highlighted Illumine-i's position at the intersection of a rapidly growing global market and top-tier talent to capitalize on it. "Nithish and Sudarsan have built a very strong and scalable business in the renewable energy market. We look forward to supporting them as they expand into newer geographies, launch new offerings, and continue improving the end-to-end journey for customers."
