SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

MANIFESTATION

Approval on Third Reading

Senate Bill No. 2534

"P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act of 2023"

February 19, 2024

Mr. President, I wish to commend the hardworking Chairperson of the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resource Development. I also wish to commend this august body for giving this measure all the support that it needed in order to hurdle every challenge, all the way until today, now that it has been approved on Third Reading.

Indeed, the approval of Senate Bill No. 2534, or the "P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act of 2023" is, so to speak, a well-deserved victory. This is a victory that we share with our employees, our workers, in the private sector.

Itong aking pasasalamat, Mr. President, ay pinapaabot ko sa inyong lahat, hindi lamang bilang isang senador kundi bilang isang dating kargador sa palengke, bilang dating konduktor ng bus. Sa lahat po ng aking mga naging karanasan, Mr. President, nais ko lamang bigyang diin ang mapait na katotohanang hindi madaling maging manggagawa sa Pilipinas. Hirap, pagod, puyat - sa lahat ng iyan, quotang-quota palagi ang ating mga manggagawa.

Mabuti na lang at may kasangga ang ating mga manggagawa, Mr. President. With a man and legislator as committed, as dedicated, as Senator Jinggoy Estrada, our employees and workers in the private sector are given this glimmer of hope. Totoo man na hindi pa rito natatapos ang labanan para sa kanila, pero totoo rin na ang layo na ng ating narating. Maraming salamat po, Mr. President.