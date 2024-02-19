PHILIPPINES, February 19 - Press Release

February 19, 2024 Explanation of Vote: SBN 2505

Eddie Garcia Law

Senator Joel Villanueva

19 February 2024 Mr. President, we would like to place on record our full support for the Third Reading approval of Senate Bill No. 2505 or the Eddie Garcia Law, a measure that resonates deeply with our advocacy to improve the welfare of Filipino workers. We would like to thank and congratulate our dear colleague, Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, for spearheading and taking the cudgels of passing this very important measure. As the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11058, better known as the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Law, we welcome the passage of this bill that will complement the OSHS Law and place stronger safety protocols, while promoting and strengthening opportunities for gainful employment, work engagements, and decent income for all workers in the movie and television industry. Sa hindi inaasahang pangyayari, yung pagpanaw po ng movie and television legend na si idol Manoy Eddie Garcia noong 2019, nabigyan tayo ng oportunidad na silipin at muling busisiin ang mga polisiya at regulasyon para sa proteksyon ng libo-libong manggagawa sa larangan ng pelikula at telebisyon. Kaya nga po last Congress, we filed itong Senate Bill No. 2467 o ang Media and Entertainment Workers Welfare Act. Napag-alaman din po natin habang binabalangkas ang panukalang batas na ito, maramipong pagkukulang sa pagpapatupad ng OSHS Law. Ang Occupational Safety and Health Standards ay hindi lamang basta mga alituntunin. Ito ay nagsisilbing pundasyon ng kultura ng trabaho na nagpapahalaga sa bawat buhay at dignidad ng manggagawang Pilipino. Ito din ay kalasag ng ating mga trabahante laban sa panganib at peligro na likas sa kanilang mga trabaho. Nagpapasalamat rin po tayo sa sponsor, Senator Jinggoy Estrada, sa pagtanggap ng ilang mga amendments na ating ipinanukala dito sa batas na ito. Una, yung reiteration of the importance of complying with the OSHS standards and general labor standards on the payment of wages, hours of work and overtime & other payments. Pangalawa, yung amendment natin na ensuring na all categories of workers regardless of functions, roles, positions or status are covered. Pangatlo, yung directing a regular review of the working conditions in the industry. Pang-apat yun pong upskilling at yung provision para i-reskill ang ating mga workers na kayang iprovide ng ating TESDA na libre. With the passage of this measure, we hope that the OSHS Law will now also be fully and conscientiously implemented. Ultimately, may this serve as a tribute to our idol Manoy, who left an indelible mark on our hearts and our screens, and his countless contributions to the movie and television industry by ensuring that such unfortunate accidents will never happen again. Thank you and may God bless us all.