Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market to reach $12.3 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 6.5 %

Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market 2024-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in geriatric population, growing prevalence of neurological and epidemic disorders, and introduction of novel and innovative products for nerve repair and regeneration are likely to drive the market growth. The neuromodulation surgery devices segment would be lucrative through 2030. The neuromodulation surgery segment would grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. North America to remain dominant and Asia-Pacific to witness the fastest growth through 2030.

Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Size was valued at $6.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $12.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Rise in prevalence of neurological & epidemic disorders and surge in geriatric population that need nerve repair and regeneration therapy drive the global nerve repair and regeneration market. However, high cost associated with neurostimulator devices and lack of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness among people and increase in expenditure on healthcare would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market. Hospitals and healthcare services reduced owing to social distancing measures taken by the government.

Moreover, the pandemic severely affected the global economy and affected the functioning of general hospital care for non-Covid-19 patients.

As several hospitals were closed due to lockdown, the demand for nerve repair and regeneration procedures experienced a decline.

Key market players:

AxoGen Inc. (U.S.)

Baxter International (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Incorporation (U.S.)

Cyberonics Inc. (U.S.)

Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.)

Medtronic Plc. (U.S.)

Orthomed S.A.S. (France)

Polyganics B.V. (Netherlands)

St. Jude Medical (U.S.)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.).

North America held the largest share

By region, the global nerve repair and regeneration market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market, due to increase in the prevalence of neurodegenerative & neurodevelopmental diseases, stroke, and traumatic brain injuries coupled with increase in adoption of advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness among patient, supportive government initiatives, and presence of unmet medical needs, and advent of innovative technologies.

