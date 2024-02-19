Bình Phước conference to solicit investment in high-tech agriculture

VIETNAM, February 19 -

BÌNH PHƯỚC — A business forum to showcase the potential of and investment initiatives, especially in high-tech agriculture, will be organised in the southern province of Bình Phước on March 12, its People’s Committee has announced.

“Business Connection Forum – Industry, Trade and High-tech Agriculture EuroCham – Bình Phước Province in 2024” seems set to be attended by hundreds of delegates including senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Bình Phước People's Committee and other Government agencies, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, consulates of European countries, businesses affiliated to EuroCham, major corporations, and local ones.

It will bring business executives and investors in high-tech agriculture together with local authorities and help promote sustainable agricultural development.

Trần Tuệ Hiền, chairman of the provincial People's Committee, called it the largest international investment connection forum in the agricultural sector ever organised in Bình Phước.

It is an opportunity for Bình Phước to promote its strengths and incentive policies for both domestic and international investors, she said.

"The forum also serves as a chance for Bình Phước to invite reputable domestic and foreign businesses and investors with financial strength and technology to invest in high-tech agriculture and share information with the business community.”

At the forum, the People's Committee, EuroCham, various other business associations, and agricultural companies will sign a number of memorandums of understanding for investment in high-tech agriculture.

Gabor Fluit, chairman of EuroCham, said: "The forum is an opportunity for EuroCham businesses to connect production and consumption value chains, enhance the brands and value of key local agricultural products and introduce high-quality agricultural products from Bình Phước Province to the European market.”

EuroCham would recommend means for the rapid and sustainable development of high-tech agriculture eco-systems in Bình Phước, he added.

Also during the forum, there will be surveys of local industrial clusters and exhibitions showcasing typical Bình Phước products.

Vũ Mạnh Hùng, deputy chairman of the Việt Nam Digital Agriculture Association (VIDA) cum chairman of the board of directors of Hùng Nhơn Group, said with the purpose of connecting businesses and investors in high-tech agricultural development, the forum will feature numerous discussions from domestic and international businesses, sharing experiences in the field of developing high-tech agriculture in Việt Nam in general, and Bình Phước Province in particular.

The forum will be held on the afternoon of March 12 at the Provincial Political School in Đồng Xoài City. — VNS