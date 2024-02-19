Global Radome Market Expected to Reach US$ 15.1 Billion Valuation by 2034, Expanding at a CAGR of 15.8% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The market for radomes, crucial in military and aerospace applications, is expected to surge due to increased antenna installations for surveillance and communication purposes. Radomes, crafted from materials with minimal signal loss, safeguard antennas from harsh weather conditions, ensuring seamless signal transmission and reception.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the radome market is estimated to be worth US$ 3.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 15.1 Billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a growth rate of 15.8%. The increasing demand for radar systems across diverse sectors such as defense, aerospace, telecommunications, and meteorology stands as a pivotal catalyst propelling the growth of the radome market.



These radar systems play indispensable roles in surveillance, navigation, communication, weather monitoring, and a myriad of other critical applications. The growth in both commercial and military aviation industries is fueling the need for radomes employed in aircraft for vital functions such as weather radar, collision avoidance systems, and communication.

As global air traffic continues to rise steadily, there is a corresponding surge in the requirement for radomes to ensure the seamless operation and safety of these essential onboard systems. The surge in both commercial and military aviation activities acts as a catalyst for the increased demand for radomes. Advancements in materials, manufacturing methodologies, and design approaches serve as drivers for the radome market by enhancing performance, durability, and cost efficiency.

Numerous nations are prioritizing the modernization of their military arsenals, with a particular focus on enhancing radar systems. This entails both the upgrading of existing radar installations and the procurement of new systems. There is a heightened demand for radomes tailored specifically for military applications.

The emphasis on meeting stringent performance, durability, and safety standards, driven by compliance with environmental regulations and industry norms, is compelling manufacturers to develop radomes that adhere to these criteria. This commitment to regulatory compliance not only fosters innovation but also encourages increased investment in the radome market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

From 2019 to 2023, the radome market expanded at a CAGR of 20.3% .

. Based on offerings, the product segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The radome demand in China is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% through 2034.

through 2034. In the United States, the radome industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 16.1% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The United Kingdom is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 17.1% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. The radome market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 17.5% during 2034.

“The increasing demand for radar systems across various industries, coupled with advancements in technology and materials propelling the growth of the radome market.” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Market participants are directing their efforts toward crafting novel radome designs that boast enhanced performance, longevity, and cost-efficiency. They are broadening their footprint by forging strategic alliances, acquiring businesses, and establishing production facilities or distribution channels in pivotal geographic areas.

Raytheon Technologies – a multinational conglomerate formed by the merger of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation, specializing in defense, aerospace, and commercial electronics.

L3Harris Technologies – a global aerospace and defense technology company, offering products and services in communication systems, electronic warfare, and surveillance solutions.

Northrop Grumman Corporation - a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products, and solutions in aerospace, electronics, and information systems.





Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

L3harris Technologies

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Saint-Gobain

General Dynamics Nordam

Comtech Telecommunications

Cobham PLC

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global radome market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the radome industry, the industry is segmented based on Offerings (Product, Service) By Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval) By Application (Radar, Sonar, Communication Antenna) By Frequency (HF/UHF/VHF-Band, L-Band, S-Band, X-Band, KU-Band, KA-Band, Multi-Band) Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Radome Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Offerings:

Product

Service

By Platform:

Airborne

Ground

Naval



By Application:

Radar

Sonar

Communication Antenna



By Frequency:

HF/UHF/VHF-Band

L-Band

S-Band

X-Band

KU-Band

KA-Band

Multi-Band



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa





