Flash News: OKX Wallet to Co-Host Bitcoin Renaissance Summit During ETHDenver 2024

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 19, 2024.

OKX Wallet to Co-Host Bitcoin Renaissance Summit During ETHDenver 2024



OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce that it will be co-hosting the Bitcoin Renaissance Summit during ETHDenver 2024 on February 29. This premier event, which will take place at Reelworks Denver, is a thought leadership event that aims to bring together the brightest minds and most innovative projects centered around Bitcoin. It offers participants a unique opportunity to explore the evolution of the Bitcoin ecosystem and the potential synergies between Bitcoin and PoS chains.



OKX Wallet is proud to co-host this landmark event, which underscores its commitment to promoting blockchain technology and digital assets. The Bitcoin Renaissance Summit aligns with OKX Wallet's mission to foster a deeper understanding of the potential of Bitcoin and how it is shaping the future of finance.

In marking its co-hosting of Bitcoin Renaissance Summit, the OKX Web3 team is inviting its X (formerly known as Twitter) followers to like and comment below this post to enter a giveaway of 100 tickets to the event.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer