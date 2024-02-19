Submit Release
News Search

There were 291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,627 in the last 365 days.

Niu Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Mar 18, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The corporate presentation and financial spreadsheets will be posted on NIU’s investor relations website at:
https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial and business results.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Event: Niu Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6840b01bbb844af0b4fda82f3ff1cb2b


A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. NIU’s product portfolio comprises its (i) six electric scooter and motorcycle series, RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova, (ii) two micro-mobility series, including kick-scooter series, KQi, and e-bike series, BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Niu Technologies
E-mail: ir@niu.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Niu Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Mar 18, 2024

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more