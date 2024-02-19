Vantage Circle Highlights the Crucial Role of Rewards & Recognition in Elevating Employee Experience in Middle East

Vantage Circle took center stage in a panel discussion in Dubai on the topic "Designing an Employee Experience with Rewards and Recognition at The Core.”

Our participation at this event provided a platform to share insights and empower organizations to craft employee experiences that drive sustainable growth in the Middle East region.” — Mr. Pallav Popli, CRO and Employee Engagement Evangelist of Vantage Circle