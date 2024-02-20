Geek Fest: A New Indoor Music Festival Coming to Dallas

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas, TX – Geek Fest, an electrifying new indoor music festival, is set to take over The Factory in Deep Ellum on March 9th, 2024. This one-of-a-kind event promises to bring together music enthusiasts from all over for a night filled with incredible performances by some of the biggest names in the electronic dance music scene.

Headlining the festival are the dynamic Bassjackers, known for their high-energy sets and chart-topping hits. Joining them will be the Italian duo VINAI, bringing their signature electro house vibes to the stage. The lineup also features the Dutch duo Sick Individuals, renowned for their captivating melodies and powerful drops.

Adding to the excitement, Leena Punks will be showcasing her unique blend of techno and house music, ensuring that the energy levels remain sky-high throughout the night. Rounding out the lineup is the talented Zabo, who is set to deliver his dark and mesmerizing bass music to the Dallas crowd.

Geek Fest is more than just a music festival; it's a celebration of the vibrant and diverse electronic music culture. The Factory in Deep Ellum, with its state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, provides the perfect backdrop for this unforgettable night.

"We are thrilled to bring Geek Fest to Dallas and showcase some of the most talented artists in the EDM scene," said the festival organizer. "We promise an unforgettable experience filled with great music, amazing vibes, and a true sense of community."

Tickets for Geek Fest are on sale now. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this incredible event. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit axs.com.

Join us at Geek Fest and be a part of the magic. Let's make history together in the heart of Dallas!

About Geek Fest: Geek Fest is a new indoor music festival dedicated to celebrating the best in electronic dance music. With a focus on bringing together top-tier talent and passionate fans, Geek Fest aims to create unforgettable experiences and foster a strong sense of community within the EDM scene.