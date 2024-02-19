Condolences of the Leader of the Nation on Davlatmand Kholov's demise

TAJIKISTAN, February 19 - On the night of February 18, 2024, the famous Tajik singer and composer, the People's Singer of Tajikistan, the People's Singer of Uzbekistan, the holder of the State Prize of Tajikistan named after Abuabdulloh Rudaki, the leader of the state ensemble "Falak" under the Committee of Television and Radio under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Davlatmand Kholov passed away at the age of 74 after a long illness.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon emphasized the very valuable contribution of Davlatmand Kholov in the development of the art of singing, especially folk songs and the "Falak" genre, and expressed deep sympathy to his family and relatives.