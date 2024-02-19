Soy Protein Isolate Market Worth $4.5 billion by 2031 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Currently, the global soy protein isolate market is witnessing significant growth, due to an increase..

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Soy Protein Isolate Market," The Soy Protein Isolate Market Size was valued at $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. Soy proteins are derived from soybean meal, which is defatted and dehulled. Defatted & dehulled soybeans are processed into three types of high-protein commercial products, including soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, and soy flours.

Currently, the global soy protein isolate market is witnessing significant growth, due to an increase in awareness among consumers for a protein-rich diet. In addition, the consumption of soy protein concentrate powder as a supplement has increased, owing to regular recommendations by dieticians & doctors in response to a wider set of customer demand for protein supplements in their diets. Soy protein concentrate is a nutritional supplement manufactured after the soy is dehulled & defatted. The percentage of protein in lower-end concentrates ranges from 30% to 90%. However, the availability of alternatives, such as whey protein ingredients, and an increase in the inclination of consumers toward high-quality animal protein are some factors anticipated to hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, a rise in the requirement for dietary supplements and animal feed (rich in plant-based protein) is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the global soy protein isolate market. The elderly generation of the population consumes most of food supplements, including protein, vitamins, calcium, and other supplements to delay aging disorders and effects.

Moreover, with time, the rate of development of red blood cells in the body decreases, which increases the susceptibility to many diseases, which is responsible for the surge in soy Protein Isolate Market Demand. In animal feed, the requirement for protein is basic and does not rely on any age group, however, the awareness regarding its requirement in animals and the effects due to its deficiency is still less and rising. The deficiency among animals may reduce appetite in young animals, lower feed intake, and delay muscle development, thus taking prolonged time to reach maturity. In mature animals, weight loss and decreased milk production have been observed. Therefore, the rise in demand for animal feed rich in plant proteins drives the growth of the Soy Protein Isolate Industry.

Moreover, active and health-conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives from caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks. Protein ingredients possess specific nutrients and supplements, which improvise athletic performance and metabolism. Appropriate nutrition is an essential prerequisite for the effective improvement of athletic performance, recovery from fatigue after exercise, and prevention of injury. Therefore, the demand for plant-based proteins has grown rapidly due to their nutritional properties, which has propelled the growth of the soy protein isolate market.

The soy protein isolate market is segmented into application, form and end user, and region. Depending on the application, the market is divided into food, beverage, medicines, and others. On the basis of form, the market is segregated into organic and conventional. On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for more than 35% share of the total revenue in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The report focuses on the Soy Protein Isolate Market Growth prospects, restraints, and Soy Protein Isolate Market Opportunity of the global Soy protein isolate market. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as competitive intensity of competitors, bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of substitutes, the threat of new entrants, and the bargaining power of buyers of the soy protein isolate market. The players operating in the global soy protein isolate market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their Soy Protein Isolate Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players included in the Soy Protein Isolate Market Analysis are AG Processing Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., CHS Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont Nutrition and Health), Kerry Group, Plc., Kraft Heinz Company, the Kellogg Company, and Wilmar International Limited.

Key findings of the study

By application, the beverages segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the Soy Protein Isolate Market Forecast period with the CAGR of 6.6%.

On the basis of form, the organic segment is anticipated to grow with a fastest CAGR during the forecast period with the CAGR of 6.2%.

On the basis of end user, the residential segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with the CAGR of 5.2%.

Region-wise, North America led has the dominating Soy Protein Isolate Market Size in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

