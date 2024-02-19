PRESS RELEASE – PACIFIC ISLANDS RURAL AND AGRICULTURE STIMULUS FACILITY (PIRAS) PROJECT SUPPORT OUR LOCAL FARMERS THROUGH THE FOLLOWING ASSOCIATION.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF) has been implementing the Pacific Islands Rural and Agriculture Stimulus Facility (PIRAS) for two years, funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to support the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and improve income, food, and nutrition security for rural economies in Samoa. PIRAS Samoa is working closely with twelve (12) beneficiaries inclusive of active Farmers and Fisheries Associations /Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)and State owned Enterprises (SOE).

The following depicts a summary of the disbursements that was undertaken since the beginning of this year.

SAMOA FARMERS ASSOCIATION (SFA)

One of the twelve (12) beneficiaries under PIRAS is the Samoa Farmers Association (SFA) and within the 2 years of the project, SFA was eligible for a total fund of SAT$134,000.00. The fund supports the association members with their beekeeping development, vegetables, and tree crops farm with fencing material, tunnel houses, and facilitating trainings for their farmers to share knowledge on farming techniques and methodologies.

On the 24th of January 2024, SFA received its last fund tranche from PIRAS where the project funded their Honey extractor machine. During the handover, the SFA Executive members gathered to receive their proposed machinery. Mr. Sala Sagato Tuiafiso, the SFA chairman acknowledged the Government of Australia and IFAD together with the support from the Government of Samoa through the MAF – “I extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to your Ministry, the Honorable Minister, the Associate Minister, your CEO, and most importantly, to the Government of Australia and the IFAD.”

Mr. Sala added “We are incredibly grateful for the equipment assistance provided to the SFA. This generous support will empower our members to produce their honey products and engage in value-adding activities. Such an initiative is not just a step towards agricultural development but also a significant move towards sustainable livelihoods for our members. The impact of your assistance extends beyond immediate agricultural benefits. It plays a crucial role in enabling the families and farmers of Samoa to invest in the education of their children. Education is a key pillar for the future of Samoa, and through your support, you are contributing to building a brighter, more prosperous future for our nation. We are assured that this collaboration and the resources provided will greatly assist in not just uplifting our agricultural practices but also in nurturing the overall development of our communities”.

LIVESTOCK FARMERS ASSOCIATION (LFA)

The Livestock Farmer Association (LFA) in Samoa’s total fund from the PIRAS project value up to SAT$137,000.00 to assist the association members with fence establishment to help expand their farms for pasture improvement which is the main resource (feed source) needed for good production of livestock farms. In addition, under this fund, PIRAS enabled the association to procure a container of molasses to assist livestock farmers in prepping and mixing their feed supplements for their livestock.

The LFA received its last tranche on the 31st of January 2024. The Project funded (for this last tranche) a total of 130 barbed wires, 10 chicken mesh wires, 10 pig fences, and 40kg of staple nails. This is to ensure its members have a secure farm fence and expand their pasture fields to increase farm production and improve income, food availability, and nutrition security.

Mr. Aiolupo Tony the LFA president acknowledged the assistance made available from the project which has allowed their farmers to have access to much needed fencing materials. This will ensure safety of their livestock from predators and hindering their herd form encroaching and damaging neighboring plantations. Furthermore, this will encourage other people to see the potential and benefits of joining the livestock farming industry and the association

ASOSI FAIFAATOAGA SALAFAI (AFS)

“O le mea e lelei mo Upolu, e lelei foi mo Savaii” in English “What is good for Upolu, is also good for Savaii”. The Asosi Faifaatoaga Salafai (AFS) is based on the big island of Savaii and consists of more than 400 farmers (crops and livestock farmers). The PIRAS project fund value for the association is SAT$135,000.00 and this value was shared between crops and livestock farmers on the island. On the 1st of February 2024, through the PIRAS fund, the association livestock farmers received 220 barbed wires, 10 chicken mesh wires, and 160 kg of staple nails.

The members who were eligible for the tranche disbursement gathered together at an official handover ceremony at the Ministry’s (MAF) main office at Salelologa to collect their fencing materials. The Assistant Chief Executive Officer of the Savaii Operating Division, Mr. Mataia Ricky Faatonu spoke on behalf of the Hon.Minister and the Ministry to deliver the message to make sure that the resources are put to good use and reminding them that good utilization of the resources provided will open more funding opportunities in the future; not only for them but for the Agriculture and Fisheries sector as a whole.

Dr. Agape Papalii, the PIRAS Samoa Coordinator spoke about the project’s main objective which is to support the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and improve income, food, and nutrition security for rural economies in Samoa. The funding opportunity provided will enhance the achievement of these objectives.

The President of AFS, Laulu Tiatia Mapesone, acknowledged the donors and MAF for the assistance received which has been a long but worthwhile wait. The President highlighted that the association has a lot of members but due to the funds available from the project, priority was given to those that through site visitations have been identified as those with the need for fencing materials. Laulu added that this was just a stepping stone and the AFS executives of are looking for more funds so that all members can access additional resources to expand and strengthen their production and productivity.

The Ministry and the PIRAS Samoa project acknowledges all the support it has received from its partners including the local companies, which has enabled this milestone in the PIRAS timeline to be achieved. The continuous work from the Ministry and the project is in line with the national priorities to foster food nutrition and security and that Samoa becomes a self-sustained nation in the future.

SOURCE – Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries – Samoa