Nitric Acid Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The nitric acid market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $21.66 billion in 2023 to $22.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Nitric Acid Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the nitric acid market size is predicted to reach $25.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%.

The growth in the nitric acid market is due to the increasing use of nitric acid In fertilizer, explosives, polyurethanes, polyamides, and other industries. Europe region is expected to hold the largest nitric acid market share. Major players in the nitric acid market include Sinopec Nanjing Chemical Industries Co Ltd., BASF SE, Thyssenkrupp AG, Nutrien Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Nitric Acid Market Segments

• By Type: Concentrated Nitric Acid, Dilute Nitric Acid

• By Application: Fertilizers, Nitrobenzene, Adipic Acid, Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI), Nitrochlorobenzene, Other Applications

• By End-Use Industry: Explosives, Agrochemicals, Electronics, Automotive, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: The global nitric acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nitric acid is a red fume that appears as a pale yellow to reddish-brown liquid and generates red-brown fumes produced by the oxidation of ammonia, which is primarily used as raw material for the manufacture of fertilizers and explosives. Nitric acid is used in the automotive and fertilizer industries for various manufacturing purposes.

