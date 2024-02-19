The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Set to Soar to $6.26 Billion by 2030 | Corporation, Neste, Sasol, Fulcrum Bioenergy

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market by Fuel Type (Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, and Power to Liquid Fuel), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, and Others) and Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global sustainable aviation fuel industry generated $72.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.26 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 56.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Sustainable aviation fuel is a type of petroleum-based fuel used to energize an aircraft. It has better quality than other fuels used in any other medium of transport. Additives used in aviation fuel reduces risk of icing or explosion due to high temperature. Aviation fuel is primarily used by most military aircrafts and commercial airlines to maximize fuel efficiency and to lower the operational cost.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13064

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Aemetis, Inc.

Avfuel Corporation

Fulcrum Bioenergy

Gevo

Lanzatech

Neste

Preem AB

Sasol

SkyNRG

World Energy

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in number of airline passengers, rise in air transportation, and surge in consumption of synthetic lubricants drive the growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market. However, variations in crude oil prices and contamination of lubricants hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of eco-friendly and safe aviation lubricants and surge in demand for low density lubricants for reduced weight create new opportunities in the coming years.

The biofuel segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on fuel type, the biofuel segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global sustainable aviation fuel market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to biofuels being derived from living materials and considered as an efficient fuel in aviation industry. However, the power to liquid fuel segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 59.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to advantages such as ease in transportation through the existing fossil-fuel infrastructure, pipelines, and filling stations along with possibility of blending power to liquid fuel with kerosene.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market/purchase-options

The commercial aviation segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on platform, the commercial aviation segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the global sustainable aviation fuel market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in use in passenger transportation at local and international destinations and goods transportation from one place to another, and other applications. However, the unmanned aerial vehicle segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 63.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to increased performance offered by sustainable aviation fuel and capability to perform longer than usual aviation fuels to provide long flight time.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global sustainable aviation fuel market. This is due to increased production of aircrafts, helicopters, and UAMs along with stringent government norms against harmful fuel emission. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 60.9% during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for passenger aviation transportation across the region.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13064

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-fuel-systems-market - Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Application (Military, Commercial, UAV), by Engine Type (UAV Engine, Turbojet Engine, Turbofan Engine, Turboprop Engine), by Component (Piping, Pump, Valve, Gauges, Inerting Systems, Filters), by Technology (Gravity Feed, Fuel Feed, Fuel Injection): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-fuel-tank-market-A07096 - Aircraft Fuel Tank Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (External, Internal), by Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation), by Material (Carbon-based Composites, Metallic Alloys, Hybrid, Polymers) and by End Use (Aftermarket, OEM): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-air-fuel-management-parts-market-A09716 - Automotive Air/Fuel Management Parts Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type (Oxygen Sensor, Inlet Air Throttle, Fuel Trim Valve) and by Vehicle type (Passenger vehicles, Commercial vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alternative-fuel-and-hybrid-vehicle-market - Alternative Fuel and Hybrid Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Fuel Type (Hybrid Vehicles, Plugin Hybrid Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles, Others (Gaseous Fuels, Biofuels)), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Vehicle Class (Economical Vehicles, Mid-priced Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrogen-fueling-station-market-A08501 - Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Station Type (Small, Medium, Large), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Vehicle Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Others), by Delivery Methods (On-Site, Off-Site): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035