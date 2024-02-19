Electric Powertrain Market Size, Share, Analysis, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Electric Powertrain Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric powertrain market accrued earnings worth $83.66 billion in 2021, and is predicted to hit $1,078.18 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of oscillating market trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, major investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive landscape. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly emerging industry.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electric powertrain market based on component, vehicle type, vehicle class, vehicle drive type, application, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the BEV segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timespan. In addition, the segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as PHEV and FCEV.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the battery segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the on-board charger segment is also anticipated to record the fastest growth with CAGR of nearly 34.2% during the forecast timespan. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as power electronic controller, motor/generator, converter, and transmission.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the passenger car segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than four-fifths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the commercial vehicle segment is also anticipated to record the fastest growth with CAGR of nearly 31.0% during the forecast timespan.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬, the mid-priced segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing nearly four-fifths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the luxury segment is also anticipated to record the highest growth with CAGR of nearly 31.1% during the forecast timespan.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the all wheel drive segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than two-fifths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the rear wheel drive segment is also anticipated to record the fastest growth with CAGR of nearly 30.7% during the forecast timespan. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as front wheel drive.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global electric powertrain market. The region is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. Moreover, the LAMEA electric power train market is slated to record the highest CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast timeline. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and North America.

The factors such as growth in trend of downsized engines, increase in sales of electric vehicles, and stringent vehicular emission norms & regulations propel the demand for electric powertrain market. However, high manufacturing costs and range anxiety & serviceability are the factors expected to hamper the market growth. In addition, rocketing infrastructural developments of EV infrastructure and advancement in technology are some of the factors that create lucrative opportunities for the electric powertrain market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫,

𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐚 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐤,

𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇,

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆,

𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝,

𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨,

𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢,

𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢 𝐂𝐤 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬,

𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩.,

𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐆,

𝐙𝐅 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆,

𝐍𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜,

𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐨,

𝐊𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

