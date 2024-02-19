Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The immersion cooling fluids market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Immersion Cooling Fluids Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the immersion cooling fluids market size is predicted to reach $2.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The growth in the immersion cooling fluids market is due to the growing demand for data centers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest immersion cooling fluids market share. Major players in the immersion cooling fluids market include ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell PLC, Cargill Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Fujitsu Limited, Asperitas Company.

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Segments

• By Technology: Single-Phase Immersion Cooling, Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

• By Cooling Fluid: Mineral Oil, Synthetic Fluids, Fluorocarbon-Based Fluids, Other Cooling Fluid

• By Application: High-performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining, Artificial Intelligence, Other Application

• By End User: Transformers, Data Centers, EV Batteries, Solar Photovoltaic

• By Geography: The global immersion cooling fluids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Immersion cooling fluids refer to liquids or fluids used to immerse IT hardware components in a dielectric fluid to cool the equipment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Characteristics

3. Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Trends And Strategies

4. Immersion Cooling Fluids Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Size And Growth

……

27. Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

