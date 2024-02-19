Global Refrigerated Transport Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

It will grow to $167.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Refrigerated Transport Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the refrigerated transport market size is predicted to reach $167.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth in the refrigerated transport market is due to the rise in frozen food products. Europe region is expected to hold the largest refrigerated transport market share. Major players in the refrigerated transport market include Hyundai Motor Company, FedEx Corporate Services Inc., United Technologies Corporation, DB Schenker, Tyson Foods, Tata Motors.

Refrigerated Transport Market Segments
1. By Transport Type: Refrigerated Road Transport, Refrigerated Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV), Refrigerated Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Refrigerated Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)), Refrigerated Sea Transport, Refrigerated Rail Transport, Refrigerated Air Transport
2. By Temperature: Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature
3. By Application: Chilled Food, Frozen Food
4. By Geography: The global refrigerated transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Refrigerated transport is a method of transporting shipments with specially designed temperature-controlled trucks. The transporting trucks have a built-in refrigeration system that cools the shipments at a regulated temperature all through the process of shipping. These are used for transporting perishable products such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and sausages, as well as pharmaceutical products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Refrigerated Transport Market Characteristics
3. Refrigerated Transport Market Trends And Strategies
4. Refrigerated Transport Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Refrigerated Transport Market Size And Growth
……
27. Refrigerated Transport Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Refrigerated Transport Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

