Pet Grooming Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $10.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pet Grooming Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pet grooming services market size is predicted to reach $10.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The growth in the pet grooming services market is due to the increase in pet expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest pet grooming services market share. Major players in the pet grooming services market include Chewy Inc., PetSmart LLC, Petco Animal Supplies Inc., Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc., Pets At Home Inc., Pet Valu Inc., Pet Supplies Plus.

Pet Grooming Services Market Segments

1. By Service: Bathing, Brushing, Nail Trimming, Other Services

2. By Pet: Dogs, Cats, Other Pets

3. By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4. By End-User: Household, Commercial

5. By Geography: The global pet grooming services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pet grooming services are establishments where animals are groomed and washed, including the ancillary sale of products related to this service. Services for pet grooming can reveal several symptoms of illness or injury in animals and assist in avoiding several health problems.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pet Grooming Services Market Characteristics

3. Pet Grooming Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pet Grooming Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pet Grooming Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Pet Grooming Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pet Grooming Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

