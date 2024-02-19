Yacht Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Yacht Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Yacht Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the yacht market size is predicted to reach $10.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%.

The growth in the yacht market is due to growing demand for luxury tourism and sailing. Europe region is expected to hold the largest yacht market share. Major players in the yacht market include Ferretti S.p.A., Sanlorenzo S.p.a., Feadship, Princess Yachts Limited, Fincantieri S.p.A., Fr. Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co.KG.

Yacht Market Segments

• By Type: Super Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Sport Yacht, Long Range Yacht, Other Types

• By Length: Up to 20 Meters, 20-50 Meters, Above 50 Meters

• By Propulsion: Motor, Sail

• By Geography: The global yacht market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The yacht refers to large recreational boats with lengths ranging from 35 feet to 160 feet and capable of operating in ocean waters and turbulent seas. It requires a full crew to handle maintenance, navigation, electronics and engineering, repairs and stewards.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Yacht Market Characteristics

3. Yacht Market Trends And Strategies

4. Yacht Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Yacht Market Size And Growth

……

27. Yacht Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Yacht Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

